Put Your Hand on the Guitar: High-rolling guitarists to visit Cluj-Napoca for the first edition of the educational program

On October 15, Cluj-Napoca's Iulius Park welcomes some of the country's best guitarists from 16 cities, including Ilie "Manole" Vlad of Antract, Emeric Imre, and Ștefan Boldijar of Semnal M, for "Pune mâna pe chitară" (Put Your Hand on the Guitar) event.

The special event, which also takes place in Sibiu annually, opens at 17:00 with a live concert entitled "The Guitarists' Manifesto Concert." They showcase their artistry by performing 14 Romanian and international folk-rock songs, including The Beatle's "Let It Be" and Pink Floyd's "Another Brick in the Wall," in two hours alongside other rock and folk artists from the country.

After two hours, the band Antract from Râmnicu Vâlcea, one of the classic Romanian rock bands from the late 1990s to the 2000s, closes the event with an energetic live concert, performing their timeless hits from the previous decade: "Cârciumăreasa", "Îndrăgostiții au aripi," "M-am obișnuit, and "Mă dizolv."

Then, at 20:00, Cluj's legendary rock band Semnal M closes the show with an aunthentic spirit.

All these exciting events are free to enter for all music aficionados and spectators.

The events of the "Put Your Hand on the Guitar" program are organized by the Play Cultural Association.

(Photo source: the organizers)