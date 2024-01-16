CEE’s leading wine producer Purcari expands in Turkey

Purcari Wineries (BVB: WINE), CEE’s leading wine producer, announced on January 15 the acquisition of 90% in a newly established company - HTA Danişmanlik Turizm (Tourism Consultancy) - as a step forward to increase its footprint and market position in Middle East and Africa region.

The move is part of the company’s commercial strategy of developing new markets after opening a non-commercial Representation Office in China in 2019 and a Trading Company in Ukraine in 2021.

The remaining 10% of HTA Danişmanlik Turizm will be retained by Husnu Tayanc, a business executive and Purcari’s local partner.

The market capitalization of Purcari Wineries amounts to approximately RON 600 million (EUR 120 million).

(Photo: Sergiy Palamarchuk/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com