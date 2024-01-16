 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

CEE’s leading wine producer Purcari expands in Turkey

16 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Purcari Wineries (BVB: WINE), CEE’s leading wine producer, announced on January 15 the acquisition of 90% in a newly established company - HTA Danişmanlik Turizm (Tourism Consultancy) - as a step forward to increase its footprint and market position in Middle East and Africa region.

The move is part of the company’s commercial strategy of developing new markets after opening a non-commercial Representation Office in China in 2019 and a Trading Company in Ukraine in 2021.

The remaining 10% of HTA Danişmanlik Turizm will be retained by Husnu Tayanc, a business executive and Purcari’s local partner.

The market capitalization of Purcari Wineries amounts to approximately RON 600 million (EUR 120 million).

(Photo: Sergiy Palamarchuk/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

CEE’s leading wine producer Purcari expands in Turkey

16 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Purcari Wineries (BVB: WINE), CEE’s leading wine producer, announced on January 15 the acquisition of 90% in a newly established company - HTA Danişmanlik Turizm (Tourism Consultancy) - as a step forward to increase its footprint and market position in Middle East and Africa region.

The move is part of the company’s commercial strategy of developing new markets after opening a non-commercial Representation Office in China in 2019 and a Trading Company in Ukraine in 2021.

The remaining 10% of HTA Danişmanlik Turizm will be retained by Husnu Tayanc, a business executive and Purcari’s local partner.

The market capitalization of Purcari Wineries amounts to approximately RON 600 million (EUR 120 million).

(Photo: Sergiy Palamarchuk/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water
12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System