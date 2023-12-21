Public holidays in Romania in 2024

In addition to the public holidays for all employees in Romania, the year ahead will bring state employees additional days off in May, August, and December.

The government decided that in 2024 the days of May 2, August 16, and December 27 will be holidays for state employees, to bridge the gap between legal holidays and weekends, according to Euronews.

Other public holidays in 2024 will be:

January 1 and 2, for New Year’s

January 6 and 7 (Epiphany and St. John the Baptist's Day)

January 24 (Union of the Romanian Principalities)

May 1 (Labor Day)

May 3 (Good Friday)

May 5 and 6 (Orthodox Easter)

June 1 (Children’s Day)

June 23 and 24 (Pentecost)

August 15 (the Assumption of Mary)

November 30 (St. Andrew)

December 1 (National Day of Romania)

December 25 and 26 (Christmas)

Depending on the profession, employees may be called to work on certain public holidays. According to the Labor Code, those who work on legal holidays must receive compensatory time off, granted within the following 30 days by the employer. In cases where time off is not granted, employees are entitled to a salary increase of no less than 100% of the base salary corresponding to the work performed during the normal work schedule. Employers who do not grant days off for public holidays risk fines between RON 5,000 - 10,000 (EUR 1,000 - 2,000).

Romanian employees are entitled by law to paid annual leave, with a minimum duration of 20 working days. The duration of the leave is established in the individual employment contract. Also, according to the law, besides annual leave, Romanian employees are entitled to paid days off for special family events, namely: marriage (5 days) the birth or marriage of a child (3 days) the death of a spouse or a relative up to and including the second degree (3 days).

