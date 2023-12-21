Society

Public holidays in Romania in 2024

21 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In addition to the public holidays for all employees in Romania, the year ahead will bring state employees additional days off in May, August, and December.

The government decided that in 2024 the days of May 2, August 16, and December 27 will be holidays for state employees, to bridge the gap between legal holidays and weekends, according to Euronews.

Other public holidays in 2024 will be:

  • January 1 and 2, for New Year’s
  • January 6 and 7 (Epiphany and St. John the Baptist's Day)
  • January 24 (Union of the Romanian Principalities)
  • May 1 (Labor Day)
  • May 3 (Good Friday)
  • May 5 and 6 (Orthodox Easter)
  • June 1 (Children’s Day)
  • June 23 and 24 (Pentecost)
  • August 15 (the Assumption of Mary)
  • November 30 (St. Andrew)
  • December 1 (National Day of Romania)
  • December 25 and 26 (Christmas)

Depending on the profession, employees may be called to work on certain public holidays. According to the Labor Code, those who work on legal holidays must receive compensatory time off, granted within the following 30 days by the employer. In cases where time off is not granted, employees are entitled to a salary increase of no less than 100% of the base salary corresponding to the work performed during the normal work schedule. Employers who do not grant days off for public holidays risk fines between RON 5,000 - 10,000 (EUR 1,000 - 2,000).

Romanian employees are entitled by law to paid annual leave, with a minimum duration of 20 working days. The duration of the leave is established in the individual employment contract. Also, according to the law, besides annual leave, Romanian employees are entitled to paid days off for special family events, namely: marriage (5 days) the birth or marriage of a child (3 days) the death of a spouse or a relative up to and including the second degree (3 days).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ActionGP | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Society

Public holidays in Romania in 2024

21 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In addition to the public holidays for all employees in Romania, the year ahead will bring state employees additional days off in May, August, and December.

The government decided that in 2024 the days of May 2, August 16, and December 27 will be holidays for state employees, to bridge the gap between legal holidays and weekends, according to Euronews.

Other public holidays in 2024 will be:

  • January 1 and 2, for New Year’s
  • January 6 and 7 (Epiphany and St. John the Baptist's Day)
  • January 24 (Union of the Romanian Principalities)
  • May 1 (Labor Day)
  • May 3 (Good Friday)
  • May 5 and 6 (Orthodox Easter)
  • June 1 (Children’s Day)
  • June 23 and 24 (Pentecost)
  • August 15 (the Assumption of Mary)
  • November 30 (St. Andrew)
  • December 1 (National Day of Romania)
  • December 25 and 26 (Christmas)

Depending on the profession, employees may be called to work on certain public holidays. According to the Labor Code, those who work on legal holidays must receive compensatory time off, granted within the following 30 days by the employer. In cases where time off is not granted, employees are entitled to a salary increase of no less than 100% of the base salary corresponding to the work performed during the normal work schedule. Employers who do not grant days off for public holidays risk fines between RON 5,000 - 10,000 (EUR 1,000 - 2,000).

Romanian employees are entitled by law to paid annual leave, with a minimum duration of 20 working days. The duration of the leave is established in the individual employment contract. Also, according to the law, besides annual leave, Romanian employees are entitled to paid days off for special family events, namely: marriage (5 days) the birth or marriage of a child (3 days) the death of a spouse or a relative up to and including the second degree (3 days).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ActionGP | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm