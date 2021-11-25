Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 11/25/2021 - 07:57
Business

Romania’s public deficit stays at 4.0% of GDP at end-October

25 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s general government deficit reached nearly RON 48 bln (EUR 9.75 bln) in January-October, 35% less compared to the same period of 2020. The deficit to GDP ratio dropped to just over 4.0%, from 7.0% last year.

However, for the rest of two months, in November and December, the Executive wants to boost spending and add another 3pp to the debt-to-GDP ratio (to 7.13%) - more than it did in the same period of 2020. This is likely to provide a substantial fiscal stimulus to the economy and possibly bring the GDP growth for the full year above 7% - the official target currently questioned by independent analysts after the disappointing Q3 GDP flash estimate was released.

Over the first ten months of the year, the substantial drop in the deficit-to-GDP ratio (3pp) was partly explained by stronger revenues (0.9pp) and, to a larger extent, by the smaller expenditures (2pp).

Revenues increased by 17.1% YoY to RON 308.6 bln (25.9% of GDP, up from 25.0% of GDP last year). Expenditures rose by only 5.6% YoY to RON 356.6 bln (30% of GDP, down from 32% last year). 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 05/10/2021 - 15:01
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 11/25/2021 - 07:57
Business

Romania’s public deficit stays at 4.0% of GDP at end-October

25 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s general government deficit reached nearly RON 48 bln (EUR 9.75 bln) in January-October, 35% less compared to the same period of 2020. The deficit to GDP ratio dropped to just over 4.0%, from 7.0% last year.

However, for the rest of two months, in November and December, the Executive wants to boost spending and add another 3pp to the debt-to-GDP ratio (to 7.13%) - more than it did in the same period of 2020. This is likely to provide a substantial fiscal stimulus to the economy and possibly bring the GDP growth for the full year above 7% - the official target currently questioned by independent analysts after the disappointing Q3 GDP flash estimate was released.

Over the first ten months of the year, the substantial drop in the deficit-to-GDP ratio (3pp) was partly explained by stronger revenues (0.9pp) and, to a larger extent, by the smaller expenditures (2pp).

Revenues increased by 17.1% YoY to RON 308.6 bln (25.9% of GDP, up from 25.0% of GDP last year). Expenditures rose by only 5.6% YoY to RON 356.6 bln (30% of GDP, down from 32% last year). 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 05/10/2021 - 15:01
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

24 November 2021
RI +
Going out options in Bucharest and the country this holiday season
04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest