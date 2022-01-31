Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master's program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he's been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. 

 

Business

Romania’s 2021 public deficit officially confirmed at 6.7% of GDP

31 January 2022
The general government budget deficit has narrowed by one fifth (-21% YoY) to RON 80.0 bln (EUR 16 bln) in 2021, the Ministry of Finance announced on January 28.

The deficit-to-GDP ratio dropped to 6.7% last year, from a revised 9.6% in 2020, still significantly above the 4.6% level of 2019 - the last full year before the crisis.

Budget revenues increased by 17.7% to RON 379.6 bln or 31.9% of GDP - a misleading record that reflects rather the deferred budget payments and more significant transfers from the EU budget than better tax collection.

The net VAT revenues thus increased to 20.9% of GDP in 2021 - some 0.5pp above the 20.4% level of 2019. But this improvement is likely to reflect the 1.6pp plunge in VAT revenues in 2020 - at least 0.5pp, if not more, due to the VAT and profit tax deferred under a facility provided by the Government.

Total budget expenditures increased by 8.3% YoY to RON 459.6 bln or 38.6% of GDP in 2021. It is a significant improvement from 40.1% of GDP in 2020.

Notably, the expenditures directly attributable to the Covid-19 crisis are estimated by the Government at roughly RON 15 bln in each of the two years.

The public payroll and social security expenditures, as a ratio to GDP, declined by 1.5pp. The payroll-to-GDP ratio particularly dropped by nearly 1pp to 9.4% - still more than in 2018. 

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

30 December 2021
Romania Economic Outlook: Resilience Facility is the key anchor in 2022 after reformist Government's collapse
