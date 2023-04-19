Agriculture

Romania's SocDem party pushes for rapid response to grain glut

19 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's leading ruling party, the Social Democrats (PSD), will ask the Government headed by Liberal PM Nicolae Ciuca to suspend imports of cereals and food products from Ukraine, arguing that such a measure is necessary to protect Romanian farmers.

The Romanian Government hesitated so far in imposing restrictions on tariff-free grain imports from Ukraine, as other states such as Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have already announced.

At the same time, the Social Democrats underline that Romania must continue to support Ukraine by facilitating the transit of these products to other countries.

"PSD argues that eastern European states that have been affected by exports from Ukraine must have a joint negotiation with representatives of the European Commission and with Ukraine so that the support measures for Ukraine's agriculture do not affect the interests of farmers in neighbouring states," reads the PSD statement, quoted by Digi24.

At the same time, PSD argues that Romania must continue to support Ukraine by facilitating the transit of agro-food products through the country to other states in the European Union or to the trade routes on the Black Sea.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Agriculture

Romania's SocDem party pushes for rapid response to grain glut

19 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's leading ruling party, the Social Democrats (PSD), will ask the Government headed by Liberal PM Nicolae Ciuca to suspend imports of cereals and food products from Ukraine, arguing that such a measure is necessary to protect Romanian farmers.

The Romanian Government hesitated so far in imposing restrictions on tariff-free grain imports from Ukraine, as other states such as Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have already announced.

At the same time, the Social Democrats underline that Romania must continue to support Ukraine by facilitating the transit of these products to other countries.

"PSD argues that eastern European states that have been affected by exports from Ukraine must have a joint negotiation with representatives of the European Commission and with Ukraine so that the support measures for Ukraine's agriculture do not affect the interests of farmers in neighbouring states," reads the PSD statement, quoted by Digi24.

At the same time, PSD argues that Romania must continue to support Ukraine by facilitating the transit of agro-food products through the country to other states in the European Union or to the trade routes on the Black Sea.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency
17 March 2023
Business
Romania’s financial regulator withdraws license of insurer Euroins, asks for its bankruptcy
14 March 2023
Tech
Broadband in Romania among the five cheapest in the world
09 March 2023
M&A
Greek PPC seals takeover deal for Enel's Romanian assets for EUR 1.26 bln
03 March 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Shares of Romanian state-owned energy companies surge on high dividend expectations