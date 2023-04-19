Romania's SocDem party pushes for rapid response to grain glut

Romania's leading ruling party, the Social Democrats (PSD), will ask the Government headed by Liberal PM Nicolae Ciuca to suspend imports of cereals and food products from Ukraine, arguing that such a measure is necessary to protect Romanian farmers.

The Romanian Government hesitated so far in imposing restrictions on tariff-free grain imports from Ukraine, as other states such as Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have already announced.

At the same time, the Social Democrats underline that Romania must continue to support Ukraine by facilitating the transit of these products to other countries.

"PSD argues that eastern European states that have been affected by exports from Ukraine must have a joint negotiation with representatives of the European Commission and with Ukraine so that the support measures for Ukraine's agriculture do not affect the interests of farmers in neighbouring states," reads the PSD statement, quoted by Digi24.

At the same time, PSD argues that Romania must continue to support Ukraine by facilitating the transit of agro-food products through the country to other states in the European Union or to the trade routes on the Black Sea.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)