Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 12:19
Politics
Romania’s Social Democrats to move Congress online amid coronavirus restrictions
09 March 2020
The Social Democratic Party (PSD), the biggest party in Romania, will most likely move its upcoming Congress online following the authorities’ decision to ban events with more than 1,000 participants in an attempt to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus in Romania.

The PSD Bucharest head Gabriela Firea said that the party would no longer be able to organize a Congress in the classic format, as the event would be attended by more than 1,000 people, local News.ro reported. Thus, PSD’s current leadership will have to decide how the Congress scheduled for March 21 will take place: online or video.

PSD was supposed to organize the Congress on February 29 but it decided to postpone it after the first case of coronavirus infection was confirmed in Romania.

The Social Democrats are supposed to elect a new leadership at this Congress. Former prime minister Viorica Dancila resigned from the position of leader of the Social Democratic Party at the end of November 2019 after her major defeat in the second round of the presidential elections. Marcel Ciolacu, speaker of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies, was appointed interim president of PSD.

Amid an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Romania, the authorities decided to take several measures aimed to limiting the virus’ spread in the country. Thus, the authorities have decided to ban the events attended by more than 1,000 people, but also to suspend the flights between Romania and Italy, among other things.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Municipiului Bucuresti)

Normal
1
 

40