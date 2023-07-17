Romanian Social Democrats name new family, labor ministers after recent resignations

The Romanian Social Democratic Party (PSD) recently proposed replacements for their outgoing ministers of labor and family. Simona Bucura Oprescu and Natalia Intotero are set to take over the positions of minister of labor and minister of youth and family, respectively, following the resignations of Marius Budăi and Gabriela Firea.

Both Budăi and Firea decided to step down after a major investigation revealed inhumane conditions and abuses at care homes for the elderly. Recent raids at centres in Ilfov county found that many old and vulnerable people were beaten, humiliated, and malnourished. The local media nicknamed these centres "the horror care homes."

The president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, announced the names of the proposed new ministers on Monday, July 17.

"We have voted for the nomination of two colleagues for the Ministry of Labor and Ministry of Youth and Family. Bucura Oprescu for the Ministry of Labor and Natalia Intotero for the Ministry of Youth and Family. Mrs Bucura Oprescu has clear experience in this area, and Mrs Natalia Intotero has previously been a minister for a period of time and a state secretary," stated Ciolacu.

"I will devote all my power and skills to represent the Romanian people correctly in this governmental position. Social democracy is about people, and the values that will guide my mandate are an integral part of the ethos of the Social Democratic Party: equality, solidarity, justice, and respect for citizens," Intotero wrote in a Facebook post cited by News.ro.

Natalia Intotero is a former secretary of state in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and minister for Relations with Romanians Everywhere between January 2018 and April 2019.

Ciolacu also announced that Paul Stănescu will assume the interim leadership of the PSD branch in Bucharest after the resignation of Gabriela Firea.

"From my point of view as prime minister, Mrs Firea did not make any mistakes. She had no jurisdiction in this area. I assume that her resignation came following certain revelations in the media, and as I have said before, it should be a lesson for each of us. It is a high cost, but I believe that all of us, myself and my colleagues, need to be very careful with those who occasionally appear in our entourage. Currently, there is no limited period of time for Mrs Firea's suspension," he added, cited by Biziday.

(Photo source: Bucura Oprescu & Natalia Intotero on Facebook)