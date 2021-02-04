Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa, Editor-in-Chief 

 

Submitted by andreich on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 09:05
Politics

RO opposition leader urges president Iohannis to announce relaxation schedule

02 April 2021
Marcel Ciolacu, the head of Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD), the main opposition force, urged president Klaus Iohannis to announce an urgent plan to reduce the restrictions in stages.

Separately, health minister Vlad Voiculescu and labor minister Raluca Turcan must be replaced [for the way they managed the crisis], Ciolacu added. Furthermore, the two were recently spotted not wearing face masks in circumstances where they should have worn them.

"There are no 'terrorists', 'poor' or 'murderers'," Ciolacu started on a radical note, hinting to terms used by politicians associated with the ruling coalition to describe the protesters against the restrictions, News.ro reported.

"There are only Romanians! Desperate Romanians. Some are starving, and others are exhausted after a year of fighting the pandemic!" Ciolacu concluded.

Currently, a wave of protests bringing together a wide variety of people gain momentum in the country and may accelerate during the weekend.

Covid-19: Protests against restrictions held in several cities in Romania

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Marcel Ciolacu)

31 March 2021
Monthly Wrap-up March 2021: Restrictions return as third wave hits Romania
31 March 2021
Monthly Wrap-up March 2021: Restrictions return as third wave hits Romania
