RO Social Democrats attempt to form majority against minister of economy

The president of Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, announced on Monday, March 8, that his party would submit a simple motion against the minister of economy Claudiu Nasui to the Senate this week, News.ro reported.

He added that although the Social Democrats are in opposition, the party will try to create a majority.

"We are in opposition. We will try to create a majority. This time we will submit the motion to the Senate," said the PSD leader, who also said that PSD might submit other simple motions against cabinet members.

The PSD leader explained that over EUR 400 million (dedicated to SMEs in investment grants) are blocked "because the minister has made an administrator account in the IT system running the selection process."

In reply, economy minister Claudiu Nasui announced that he had filed a criminal complaint in rem with the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) related to suspicions of corruption regarding the registrations in the platform of grants granted to SMEs.

