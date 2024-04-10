Prysmian invests EUR 23 mln in new production capacity at Romanian factory

Italian cable producer Prysmian announced that it will invest EUR 23 million at its Romanian electric cable plant in Slatina under a project that started in February and will be completed within three years.

The electric cables produced by Prysmian at its Slatina factory are mainly aimed at distributors of electricity to the population. The company also produces optical cables in Slatina.

The six new production lines that will be installed as part of the three-year investment project will have a capacity of 12,000 tonnes per year, Economica.net reported. Currently, Prysmian produces 35,000 tonnes of electric cables at its factory in Romania.

Since it started operations in Romania in 2005, Prysmian has invested EUR 75 million in its production capacities at Slatina.

Prysmian’s Romanian subsidiary reported a RON 2 billion (EUR 400 million) turnover in 2022.

(Photo source: Gokhan Celem/Dreamstime.com)