Products sold in Bulgaria, different than those sold in Germany

The food sold by large multinational companies in Bulgaria contains different ingredients than identical products sold in Austria and Germany, said representatives of the government in Sofia, according to Reuters.

Bulgarian agriculture minister Rumen Porozhanov told reporters yesterday that tests in laboratories showed that seven of the 31 tested products had different ingredients from those marketed in Western Europe.

At the same time, experts have found that 16 products are sold at much higher prices in Bulgaria, the poorest European state, according to Porozhanov.

“Double standards are a fact,” said the Bulgarian minister. He refused to nominate the companies or products he referred to.

Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary have recently criticized several food companies, saying it is not ethical that products sold under the same brand are of lower quality in some countries.

