Why more people want to invest in Bitcoin in 2021 (press release)

Press Release

Many people have heard about Bitcoin over the years but ignored it. Initially, people thought Bitcoin was a crazy idea from some computer scientists. After some years since its inception in 2009, debates about Bitcoin increased. That’s after its value began growing. But even then, many people questioned its value, and some put it off.

After about a decade, Bitcoin hit news headlines after its price rose to $60,000. And this prompted many people to think about this virtual currency again. Ideally, Bitcoin has been through up and down, with some people ignoring it. Others have argued that Bitcoin lacks intrinsic value because it doesn’t have the backing of a central authority like fiat money. So, why are so many people interested in investing in this digital currency in 2021?

Well, unlike fiat money that has the government or central bank’s backing, blockchain technology powers Bitcoin. This technology provides a decentralized ledger with all transaction details. Additionally, nobody can tamper with the information in this ledger. In addition to its use in the crypto industry, blockchain has several applications in other sectors.

Some experts argue that blockchain will transform the world as the internet did sometimes back. Since this technology is the basis of Bitcoin, many people believe investing in Bitcoin is investing in the future. Here are more reasons why many people want to invest in Bitcoin in 2021.

Permanent Bitcoin Rules

Although miners continue to generate new coin’s the world will never have more than 21 million coins in supply. And this is a public, permanent rule about Bitcoin that nobody can change. Perhaps, this differentiates Bitcoin from fiat currencies that are subject to government manipulation. The government can print more money through quantitative easing because those in power positions believe it’s good for ordinary citizens.

With Bitcoin, nobody can generate more coins after reaching the supply cap. Perhaps this explains why so many people purchase Bitcoin via crypto exchanges and keep it in their digital wallets. Ideally, some people believe that Bitcoin’s value will increase and boost investment return after miners hit the 21 million coins limit. Perhaps, you can also click this website, http://bitcoin-system.site/ to buy bitcoins through Bitcoin Profit. Such platforms allow you to purchase Bitcoin using fiat money like the Euro or the U.S dollar.

Bitcoin Scarcity

Bitcoin scarcity is the reason why its value rises dramatically. As hinted, the world can only have 21 bitcoins. And nobody can change this fact. If somebody could distribute all the available bitcoins globally, each person would have around 0.0023 BTC only. That means the person owning more than this amount will have more than what others can hold. Thus, people should aim to own at least this amount of bitcoins.

Since physical gold is also scarce, people compare it with Bitcoin. Some people even call Bitcoin digital gold. And like everybody wants to own gold, more people want to invest in Bitcoin because they believe it can serve as a value storage.

Transparency

Bitcoin’s transparency is another reason why so many people want to invest in it. Blockchain technology creates a public ledger whose details people can access anytime and from any location. This technology makes Bitcoin transparent and decentralized. Ideally, no single entity can control Bitcoin or manipulate the information in the public ledger.

Although Bitcoin transactions don’t require users to disclose details like name and physical address, information about user addresses is easily accessible by every user in the public ledger. Thus, Bitcoin allows for some levels of anonymity while keeping transactions transparent.

In addition to these reasons, low transaction fees, efficient funds transfer, and increasing adoption are more reasons why so many people want to invest in Bitcoin in 2021.