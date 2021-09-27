The British School of Bucharest organises the Secondary School Open Day on 16th October (press release)

Press Release

The British School of Bucharest is organising an Open Day for the Secondary School, on 16th October 2021, a special edition dedicated to parents and students, aged 11-18, interested in joining a leading international school.

Participation is by reservation, the last day to register is 15th October, 4:00 pm.

The Secondary School Open Day will take place at the BSB campus (42 Erou Iancu Nicolae Street, Voluntari, Ilfov County) between 9.00 am – 5.00 pm.

At this special edition, parents will have the opportunity to find out why BSB is an excellent institution for their children’s academic and personal development, especially for those who want to enrol in Secondary School starting the 2022-2023 Academic Year.

Participants will take a campus tour, will have the possibility to visit the Secondary School dedicated classrooms, and understand why many local and international families have chosen to be part of the BSB community.

During the event, parents can discover one of the best international school academic environments and an outstanding community committed to supporting the children in achieving their highest potential.

Participants will have the opportunity of one-on-one meetings with the Headmaster of BSB, with the Leadership Team of the Secondary School, and also with the University Guidance Counsellor and the Admissions Team.

‘It is a special edition of the Open Day events at which we invite all those interested in the Secondary School category - for children aged 11-18. We invite them to not only discover the campus and to meet the team but especially to find out how BSB supports academic achievement. It's a perfect opportunity for participants to see why BSB is unique in Romania, how students are encouraged and supported to discover their highest potential. We can’t wait to meet those who want to find out more about the Secondary School, on 16th October, at the BSB campus’, said Grant Gillies, the Headmaster of BSB.

Timetable for the Secondary School Open Day sessions:

9.00 am – 10.30 am

10.30 am – 12.00 pm

12.30 pm – 2.00 pm

2.00 pm – 3.30 pm

3.30 pm – 5.00 pm

Parents can register here until 4.00 pm on 15th October.

About the British School of Bucharest

The British School of Bucharest (BSB) is a leading international School, providing a comprehensive international education based on the National Curriculum for England and offers EYFS, Primary and Secondary schooling, with IGCSEs to A Levels.

BSB has offered, since the year 2000, a British education in Bucharest for children aged 2-18. It is a richly diverse learning community, with more than 650 students represented by over 50 nationalities. They benefit from an impressive pupil to teacher ratio and small class sizes, ensuring a personalised and highly supportive learning environment, offered by 100% English-speaking teachers.

BSB is the only British school in Romania rated as ‘excellent’ for both ‘the quality of pupils’ learning and achievements’ and the ‘quality of pupils’ personal development’, according to its 2018 UK Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) report.