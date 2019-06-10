Press Release

Press Release: SEE Private Equity and M&A Forum to be held in Bucharest

Up to 100+ international decision-makers will gather in Bucharest, on 14th June, on the occasion of the 11th Southeast Europe Private Equity and Mergers & Acquisitions Forum, to debate on private equity and M&A activity in the SEE region.

“The Forum is a perfect platform to discuss the biggest opportunities in the region, latest market developments, and trends as well as to find out what will be the main drivers pushing the M&A and PE activity in the nearest future.” said Agnieszka Pawlowska, Head of EEL Events, the organizer of the forum. “The program integrates knowledge and experience-sharing panel discussions, market analysis and case studies covering a variety of topics across different themes within the M&A and private equity sector.”

Among the attendees, you’ll see strategic investors, private equity funds, VCs, M&A advisors, banks, investable companies as well as legal and advisory services active in the M&A sector. The program will incorporate 5 interactive debates: SEE transactions and trends of 2018/19, The new wave of private equity players in SEE, What makes SEE an interesting region for investors?, Venture Capital strategies in the SEE digital space and Spotlight on Romania: opportunities and local issues for private equity.

About EEL Events

EEL Events is a dynamic project financing and investment conference provider, focusing on emerging markets in Central and South-eastern Europe (CEE and SEE). Operating across Europe, EEL Events has developed a bespoke approach to networking events, providing a platform for local and international organizations, facilitating regional integration and investment opportunities.

Event website here.

To request brochure, please contact: [email protected]

This is a press release. Here you can order press releases on this site.