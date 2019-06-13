Press Release

Press Release: Opening of the French International School of Bucharest in September 2019

The Odyssey international school network is pleased to announce the opening in September 2019 of its third school: The French International School of Bucharest (EFI Bucharest).

The French International School of Bucharest is a French school ranging from pre-kindergarten (3 years old) to the end of secondary school (18 years old).

Established in a large historical building in the center of Bucharest, EFI Bucharest offers a trilingual education (French, English, Romanian), based on the French official programs. At EFI Bucharest, pupils will obtain the French official diplomas (Brevet and Baccalaureate) and international language certifications (Cambridge, TOEFL, IELTS).

EFI Bucharest’s educational model combines French academic excellence with the vibrancy of international education. This alliance of the “best of both worlds” is a unique educational opportunity in Bucharest and puts students at the gates of the best universities not only in France and Romania but all over the world.

All founding members of the school are education specialists. A steering committee, composed of recognized experts in education also provides expertise and experience to the educational project and assists the management team.

EFI Bucharest is supported and cooperates closely with the French Embassy as part of the “Plan école” which brings together French and francophone education players in Romania.

This year, the school will open classes ranging from pre-kindergarten (3 years old) to year 2 (8 years old). The school will gradually open additional classes until the end of secondary school with the French Baccalaureate Examination.

EFI Bucharest is resolutely open to all nationalities and the school policy is to welcome children with little or no French at all levels. To ensure their successful integration, the school makes sure that there is a stress-free transition for such children via a portal programme. This method provides children with fast tuition in French (which will be their main tuition language) and an easy insertion into the curriculum.

WHERE IS THE SCHOOL?

EFI Bucharest is located in a large historical building at 12 Dacia Boulevard, next to Piata Romana. The building has been renovated and will be adapted to ensure the security and comfort for all members of the community.

ABOUT ODYSSEY SCHOOL NETWORK

Odyssey is an international school network that brings together French schools around the world, ranging from preschool to secondary school.

Schools belonging to the Odyssey network combine French academic excellence and the dynamism of anglo-saxon and international schools. This combination of the ‘best of two worlds’ is a unique pedagogical model.



CONTACT

E-mail: [email protected]; Téléphone: +40 (747) 953 990.



EFI Bucharest is organizing a last open house day on Saturday 22nd June. Families will have the opportunity to see a presentation of the school and to meet individually with the management team. For more information and registration visit our school website.