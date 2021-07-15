Massively misunderstood Bitcoin principles (press release)

Press Release

Bitcoin has undeniably experienced a remarkable rise over the years. The rising trading volumes show that people are ready to embrace cryptocurrencies as legal tenders. What’s more, some financial institutions have acknowledged Bitcoin as a better investment compared to precious metals and gold during the current era. For example, in 2017, the United Nations sent rescue camps in Syria financial aid via cryptocurrency. The goal was to minimize internal losses.

But even with these developments and information available on the internet, some people don’t know much about Bitcoin. Essentially, many people don’t understand how Bitcoin works. Blockchain is still a new word to many people across the world. However, since Bitcoin’s first appearance in the mainstream media, more people are interested in this virtual currency. But some people think Bitcoin is fraudulent and unreliable.

Nevertheless, platforms like Crypto Trader help by sharing information about this virtual currency. Additionally, you can use bitcoin up to trade or invest in Bitcoin with little knowledge about it. Several companies are also accepting Bitcoin as a payment method. And this has prompted many people to start learning about Bitcoin with the prospect of embracing it. Here are some of the principles of Bitcoin that most people misunderstand.

Bitcoin Doesn’t Have Regulatory Practices

Being decentralized means Bitcoin doesn’t have a central entity or authority regulating it. What this means is that nobody can interfere with Bitcoin’s value. While countries impose regulations on how people spend Bitcoin within their jurisdiction, they can’t affect its value. Essentially, these regulations have a minimal impact on the currency’s overall value. They also can’t affect the trading experience of the users. Also, this virtual currency follows the regulatory practices for minimizing misuse and errors. And this makes Bitcoin a highly secure virtual currency.

You Need a Stable Internet Connection All the Time to Use Bitcoin

Some people fear using Bitcoin because they may not have a stable internet connection all the time. For instance, heavy snowfall can interfere with the electricity supply in your city. That means you might not access, send, or receive funds for some time if the power outage continues for days. Also, an average person might think that they can’t engage in crypto trading during this period. However, you can purchase and sell Bitcoin on crypto exchanges at any time and from any place. Thus, you can travel to another place and continue to access your Bitcoins via a crypto exchange or digital wallet.

Bitcoin Safety

Some people think that Bitcoin is susceptible to misuse and theft. However, this is not true because the digital nature of Bitcoin makes it secure than traditional money. As long as you exercise the proper security measures, nobody can steal or misuse your Bitcoins.

Somebody can easily steal the fiat money in your physical wallet. What’s more, somebody can burn your dollar notes, and you can’t recover your money. For somebody to steal your Bitcoin, they must have the private key that you use to access your digital wallet. Alternatively, somebody must hack a crypto exchange to steal the funds in your account. And this requires high-level expertise because crypto exchanges implement their security measures.

Bitcoin Lacks Enough Buyers

Some people argue that you could buy Bitcoin and then lack somebody to buy it. Well, this is not true because Bitcoin has a higher fluidity than standard currencies. With many crypto exchanges allowing people to purchase and sell Bitcoin, finding a buyer is no longer a challenge. All you need is to register and connect your account to a bank account and a digital wallet to sell your Bitcoins.

Final Thoughts

People are buying, selling, and investing in Bitcoin across the world. Others are paying for items and services using this virtual currency. While people have misconceptions about Bitcoin, its adoption and acceptance continue. Thus, this virtual currency could eventually become an acceptable, global payment method.