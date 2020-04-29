Press Releases
Press Release: Education to German standards in Bucharest - Why should you enroll your child in Deutsche Schule Bukarest?
29 April 2020
romaniainsider
The simple answer to the question above is: ‘Because you care about the future of your children!’  We like to take our time, so, our answer is a little bit longer.

DSBU was founded more than 12 years ago, out of a desire to educate children to the highest standards. We cared so much about this idea that when the school had only two students, we continued the courses. We maintained ‘the highest standards’ also when we had… one student. Anna Thelen is not a made-up story; she was the first (for some time the only) student at DSBU. Now, after 12 years with us, she is going to college in Austria.

Everything we do at DSBU is for kids. Representatives of many schools will declare the same thing; the story above should prove that we really do.

When DSBU turned 10 years old we had a party. But not just to celebrate, but also to announce that we are moving on. And not just like that! By building one of the most modern schools in Romania!

Starting with autumn 2020, our up to 500 students will benefit from 2 fully equipped science laboratories, an IT lab, a library full of interesting books, an auditorium, three sports fields, an athletics track, large and bright classrooms. We have teachers who came from Germany to teach in Bucharest. Parents will have nearly 100 parking spaces, so dropping, and picking up students will not be a problem.

But beyond the facilities and benefits – and we didn’t mention all of them – we believe that the most important thing is the ‘spirit of DSBU’, our way of being, the set of values we have had from the very beginning, to which we continuously added over the last 12 years.

No matter where we had our classes, whether it was in the living room of a flat, in a metal container, outdoors or in an ultra-modern class, we never forgot what put us, from the very beginning, on the road we are now: at DSBU, children are always first!

Deutsche Schule Bukarest – the only school in Romania accredited by the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a member of the Federation of German Schools Abroad receives registrations until the end of May.

DSBU - Open registration 2020/2010 school year

We are waiting for you!

www.dsbu.ro 

