Press Release

Digital currencies existed before Bitcoin but, its growth has surpassed that of any other asset class. Bitcoin’s adoption curve is still in its infancy but, digital currency is now the big talk among innovators and business leaders. Some even argue its growth has outdone mainstream global infrastructure rollouts like the internet.

Reliable reports show Bitcoin’s adoption has increased by 2.2 percent annually in the past ten years. That means a third of the world’s population would own Bitcoin in the next four years if the adoption continues at the current rate. Bitcoin currently has about 130 million users, similar to where the internet was back in 1997.

Analysts say it took the internet about 7.5 years to move from 130 million to one billion users. Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption rate projects it would attain a one billion user base almost twice faster than the internet. So, what is about Bitcoin that makes it increase, and could it exceed the internet’s growth? The following article answers those questions.

How Do Those Projections Relate with the Actual Activities?

Various indicators suggest that crypto adoption’s momentum is moving faster than the previous predictions over the past year.

Corporations, institutions, governments, and individuals are increasingly joining the crypto revolution, developing Bitcoin infrastructure. The number of active addresses is one of the most critical factors to evaluating Bitcoin’s adoption.

Bitcoin Trading and Investments

Recent reports indicate the number of Bitcoin’s active addresses has doubled since the start of 2020. Mainstream crypto exchanges such as The News Spy Official App have reported surging trading volumes and robust price growth, indicating investors are increasingly putting money into Bitcoin.

Bitcoin has also enjoyed the intensive backing of famous institutional investors, industrial leaders, and corporations, further bolstering its adoption rate. Bitcoin’s impeccable performance has inspired several countries, including the UK, European Union, and China, to consider unveiling their crypto to modernize their financial infrastructures.

Bitcoin’s asset manager says institutional investors have increasingly flooded the crypto markets, primarily eyeing the world’s largest digital currency. They accounted for about 87% of all the Bitcoin investments in 2020. Many investors believe investing in digital assets no longer bears any professional risk, encouraging Bitcoin’s adoption.

Others predict Bitcoin’s market value could hit $30 trillion by 2030. Its potential demand relative to the limited supply is a unique characteristic that could generate incredible figures in the long term.

Bitcoin’s Adoption by Major Corporations

Some of the world’s largest corporations are currently accumulating Bitcoin holdings to secure their investments against currency devaluation. A good example is Tesla, the car manufacturer, which disclosed it had acquired a $1.5 billion stake in Bitcoin in early 2021. Other major corporations in real estate, healthcare, and travel have adopted Bitcoin as a means of payment for their goods and services. Some corporations have recently raised concerns about Bitcoin’s environmental impacts but, the sentiments have not significantly impacted its integration into leading global economic sectors.

Bitcoin’s Integration in Global Retail

Bitcoin retail investments spiked in the first quarter of 2020, with reports showing retail investors purchased more than 187,000 Bitcoins in Q1, compared to institutional investors’ 172,684 buys. Many investors are optimistic that Bitcoin is pretty distributed among large scale, medium-sized and smaller investors. About 40% of the total Bitcoin owners are small-scale investors and, that trend has increasingly gained momentum since early 2021.

While some critics remain skeptical about its adoption, Bitcoin’s projections and actual performance to date indicate a rapidly growing investor interest in virtual assets and payment methods. Thus, there is proof Bitcoin could experience a faster growth rate than the internet. About 30% of the global population could own Bitcoin in the next four years, with a market value of $30 trillion by 2030.