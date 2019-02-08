Romania’s President rejects for fourth time same candidate ministers

President Klaus Iohannis rejected the appointment of Lia Olguta Vasilescu as development minister for the fourth time and sent a letter to prime minister Viorica Dancila asking her to come up with a new proposal for this portfolio.

Iohannis argued that Olguţa Vasilescu does not have the necessary training for this position. He also mentioned controversial statements, virulent attacks against persons, and pressures on justice allegedly made by Vasilescu, local Hotnews.ro reported.

The leaders of the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) decided in November 2018 that a Government reshuffle was needed, and changed some of the key ministers. The president accepted the new minister proposals, except for two of them: that of former labor minister Lia-Olguta Vasilescu as transport minister and Ilan Laufer as regional development minister. He said at that time that the proposals were “unfit”.

PSD came up with new names quickly, proposing Lia-Olguta Vasilescu for the Development Ministry and Mircea Draghici for the Transport Ministry. President Iohannis rejected them four times, after PM Viorica Dancila sent him the proposals three times.

Following her fourth rejection, Vasilescu said in a Facebook post quoted by Ziarul Financiar daily that she plans to sue president Iohannis, since there is no reason for him to reject her nomination.

Romanian president finds minister candidates’ files still incomplete

[email protected]

(photo source: Presidency.ro)