Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 14:48
Politics

Romanian president says food markets will reopen at the end of the week

02 December 2020
The indoor food markets will reopen at the end of this week, president Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday, December 2.

The Romanian authorities decided to close the indoor food markets about a month ago. The measure was part of a new set of restrictions enforced across the country to stop the accelerated growth in new COVID-19 infection cases.

“We could see that, in recent weeks, the number of newly infected people has dropped significantly each day. Yes, slightly fewer tests were indeed performed during the holidays. However, the decline is clear, and let me tell you, because here too there are all sorts of political interpreters: this decline can be seen almost everywhere in Europe. So, we’re not the only ones taking the right, correct measures, others did it too, and this decrease is not a coincidence […], it is a reality in Europe,” Iohannis said at the opening of the A7 motorway segment - the Bacau bypass.

Thus, after talks with experts and specialists, the decision to reopen the indoor food markets was taken, the president explained. “This is certainly good news for producers who want to sell in the markets, but also for Romanians who want to stock up in time for the winter holidays,” he added.

Closing the indoor food markets prompted reactions and criticism from all the opposition parties, as well as from small producers selling their vegetables and other food products in farmers’ markets. The markets’ reopening comes just before the general elections, which will take place this Sunday, December 6.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 20:56
05 November 2020
Social
Update: Romania enforces soft lockdown measures as of Monday
Normal
