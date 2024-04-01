Romania’s postal company Posta Romana invests EUR 4 mln in automated parcel sorting lines

Romania’s state-owned postal services company Posta Romana seeks to buy two automated envelope and parcel sorting lines with a view of increasing its revenues and capturing a larger share of the market segment generated by the rampant e-commerce.

The budget for the investment is estimated at RON 21 million (over EUR 4 million), Economica.net reported. Bidders are expected by April 29.

The first sorting line should handle envelopes and small parcels of up to 2kg. The second one should handle parcels weighing up to 31.5kg.

The automatic sorting systems will be located in the Regional Logistics and Courier hub in Calea Giulești. Also, both equipment will be connected to the computerized system of the Romanian Post so that the data can be automatically entered into the platform.

The duration of the contract is two years, and in choosing the winning offer, the price will matter most (65%), followed by energy efficiency and the best warranty period (10%). The delivery period is a maximum of 12 months.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)