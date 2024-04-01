Business

Romania’s postal company Posta Romana invests EUR 4 mln in automated parcel sorting lines

01 April 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s state-owned postal services company Posta Romana seeks to buy two automated envelope and parcel sorting lines with a view of increasing its revenues and capturing a larger share of the market segment generated by the rampant e-commerce.

The budget for the investment is estimated at RON 21 million (over EUR 4 million), Economica.net reported. Bidders are expected by April 29.

The first sorting line should handle envelopes and small parcels of up to 2kg. The second one should handle parcels weighing up to 31.5kg.

The automatic sorting systems will be located in the Regional Logistics and Courier hub in Calea Giulești. Also, both equipment will be connected to the computerized system of the Romanian Post so that the data can be automatically entered into the platform.

The duration of the contract is two years, and in choosing the winning offer, the price will matter most (65%), followed by energy efficiency and the best warranty period (10%). The delivery period is a maximum of 12 months.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
Business

Romania’s postal company Posta Romana invests EUR 4 mln in automated parcel sorting lines

01 April 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s state-owned postal services company Posta Romana seeks to buy two automated envelope and parcel sorting lines with a view of increasing its revenues and capturing a larger share of the market segment generated by the rampant e-commerce.

The budget for the investment is estimated at RON 21 million (over EUR 4 million), Economica.net reported. Bidders are expected by April 29.

The first sorting line should handle envelopes and small parcels of up to 2kg. The second one should handle parcels weighing up to 31.5kg.

The automatic sorting systems will be located in the Regional Logistics and Courier hub in Calea Giulești. Also, both equipment will be connected to the computerized system of the Romanian Post so that the data can be automatically entered into the platform.

The duration of the contract is two years, and in choosing the winning offer, the price will matter most (65%), followed by energy efficiency and the best warranty period (10%). The delivery period is a maximum of 12 months.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 April 2024
Real Estate
Belgian group WDP buys oldest wholesale center in Romania
01 April 2024
Tech
BVB-listed Arctic Stream, three other Romanian companies in the FT 1000 ranking of Europe’s fastest-growing
01 April 2024
Politics
Romania joins Schengen by air and sea, PM says full admission possible by end-2024
29 March 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian stock index BET hits 17,000 points for the first time since launch, records 10% growth in first quarter
29 March 2024
Transport
Romania opens new terminals at Timisoara, Iasi airports in time for Air Schengen
29 March 2024
Defense
Romanian officials mark 20 years of NATO membership
29 March 2024
Energy
Romania tweaks energy capping scheme and prolongs it until March 2025
28 March 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania vows to support Moldova’s European path as Moldovan companies are looking to access Western investors through the Bucharest Stock Exchange