Porsche Romania appoints Andreas Burgholzer as General Manager and continues its offensive in the electric segment

Porsche Romania announces the appointment of Andreas Burgholzer as General Manager, joining Brent Valmar at the helm of the company from March 2024. With more than 12 years of experience within the Porsche group, Andreas Burgholzer joins Porsche Romania after previously occupying the position of Finance Manager at SIVA Portugal, a subsidiary of Porsche Holding Salzburg. He replaces David Gedlička, appointed CEO at Volkswagen Financial Services Slovakia.

“We are delighted to have with us in Romania a valuable specialist trained within the Porsche Group. Over the years, Andreas has been involved in some of the most complex takeover and integration processes in new markets, in the Retail and Wholesales business areas of Porsche Holding Salzburg, actively contributing to the successful operations of all subsidiaries in which he activated. I am convinced that his expertise will add value locally and will contribute to strengthening Porsche Romania's leading position in the automotive segment. Together we will implement wide-ranging initiatives that will keep the company on its strategic development path, while preparing for future industry challenges and the full transition to electromobility”, stated Brent Valmar, General Director Porsche Romania.

Andreas Burgholzer (in opening picture) started his career with Porsche Holding Salzburg Group in 2012 as Finance Project Manager at Porsche Inter Auto Poland, playing a pivotal role in the successful takeover of the Retail activities in this region. Subsequently, he held strategic positions in the Finance Management structures of several Group companies, with responsibilities in the field of supervision of financial activities, mergers and acquisitions, integration, and new segment development. He has been instrumental in achieving the Group's objectives thanks to his extensive experience in the area of financial management and the integration and consolidation of new markets.

“In my 12 years at Porsche Holding Salzburg, I have managed and implemented, together with our teams and business partners, the Group's operational expansion and consolidation strategies in Retail and Wholesales sectors, always keeping customer care and customer needs at the center of our business decisions. I am thrilled to be in Romania, surrounded and supported by a solid and experienced team, with whom I am convinced I can truly contribute to achieving the Group's strategic objectives. The automotive industry is in the midst of a transformation and evolution towards a zero-emission mobility sector, so we will work with our dealers and partners to support this transition, providing Porsche Romania’s clients with the most sustainable technologies and mobility solutions for the long term”, said Andreas Burgholzer, the newly appointed General Manager at Porsche Romania.

Porsche Romania strengthens its market position and continues its electric offensive

In 2024, Porsche Romania continues its strategic development in all sectors of activity, with a focus on the segment of electric cars and electromobility solutions, aiming to transform the local automotive market by promoting the most advanced technologies, with minimal impact on the environment.

Following its growth trajectory on the local market, Porsche Romania has registered more than 26.000 vehicles in 2023, reaching, at the end of last year, a turnover of 4.583.169.000 RON and a total market share of 16%. The company also recorded optimistic figures in the first yearly quarter, with more than 6.000 vehicles registered, representing an increase of 13,3% over the same period last year.

The electric cars segment is on an upward trend as well, as evidenced by the increasing number of vehicle registrations. Thus, Porsche Romania's share of electric cars in total registrations is currently 4%, with 1.852 electric cars registered in 2023. Porsche Romania's current portfolio includes 10 electric models, which proves the company's increased interest and strong offensive towards the electric future. By 2025, the company’s electric portfolio will be completed with several new models, including Cupra Tavascan or Skoda Elroq.

A special activity on which Porsche Romania has focused its efforts in recent years has been promoting and gaining market positions for the MOON POWER brand, which supplies EV charging stations and electromobility solutions, and from 2022 also offers integrated photovoltaic panel systems, with all that this entails: sales, installation, and maintenance. For the year 2024, Porsche Romania aims to deliver more than 450 hypercharger charging stations, with powers ranging from 75kW to 400kW, an initiative that supports the company's offensive in the e-mobility sector, and strengthens its plans to provide its customers with as many electric cars as possible.

About Porsche Romania

Porsche Romania is the local subsidiary of Porsche Holding Salzburg, a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG. Porsche Romania is the general importer for the Volkswagen, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, ŠKODA, SEAT, CUPRA, Audi, MOON and Das WeltAuto brands.

