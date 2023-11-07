Poll: Radical parties in Romania would get 25% of the votes in parliamentary elections

The ruling Socialist (PSD) and Liberal (PNL) parties are leading in the latest poll carried out by “The Center” for PNL, with 30% and 20% of the voting intentions, respectively, Adevarul reported. After the redistribution of the votes given to small parties, the two would thus be able to form a parliamentary majority.

The radical parties AUR and SOS would get 19% and 6% of the votes, respectively, summing up to more than 25% of the seats in parliament.

Reformist party USR is rated at 14% voting intention, and the ethnic Hungarians’ UDMR at 5%.

The latest survey carried out by INSCOP for News.ro showed that PSD has a voting intention of 28.7% among those who have an option and plan to attend the ballot, while PNL has a voting intention of 18.9%. AUR’s electoral support was estimated at 18.6%.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)