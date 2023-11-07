Politics

Poll: Radical parties in Romania would get 25% of the votes in parliamentary elections

07 November 2023

The ruling Socialist (PSD) and Liberal (PNL) parties are leading in the latest poll carried out by “The Center” for PNL, with 30% and 20% of the voting intentions, respectively, Adevarul reported. After the redistribution of the votes given to small parties, the two would thus be able to form a parliamentary majority.

The radical parties AUR and SOS would get 19% and 6% of the votes, respectively, summing up to more than 25% of the seats in parliament.

Reformist party USR is rated at 14% voting intention, and the ethnic Hungarians’ UDMR at 5%.

The latest survey carried out by INSCOP for News.ro showed that PSD has a voting intention of 28.7% among those who have an option and plan to attend the ballot, while PNL has a voting intention of 18.9%. AUR’s electoral support was estimated at 18.6%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)

The ruling Socialist (PSD) and Liberal (PNL) parties are leading in the latest poll carried out by “The Center” for PNL, with 30% and 20% of the voting intentions, respectively, Adevarul reported. After the redistribution of the votes given to small parties, the two would thus be able to form a parliamentary majority.

The radical parties AUR and SOS would get 19% and 6% of the votes, respectively, summing up to more than 25% of the seats in parliament.

Reformist party USR is rated at 14% voting intention, and the ethnic Hungarians’ UDMR at 5%.

The latest survey carried out by INSCOP for News.ro showed that PSD has a voting intention of 28.7% among those who have an option and plan to attend the ballot, while PNL has a voting intention of 18.9%. AUR’s electoral support was estimated at 18.6%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)



