Romania’s Liberal Party will support president Iohannis for new mandate

The National Liberal Party (PNL) officially decided on Sunday, March 11, that it will support president Klaus Iohannis for a new mandate at the 2019 presidential elections.

Iohannis was PNL’s president before the 2014 presidential elections.

PNL’s National Council also decided that the party’s main option for prime minister is its leader Ludovic Orban, local Agerpres reported. Local businessman Viorel Catarama competed against Orban to be the party’s first option for prime minister but only got 113 votes as opposed to Orban’s 685.

The PNL leader announced that the party will come up with a governing program aimed at solving the big problems in the Romanian society, based on research and impact studies. He added that his party will also come up with a “slim” government, with only 14 or 15 ministries.

For now, the liberal leader asked his party members to put up a strong opposition to the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD). He said that all of PNL’s local leaders must go at PSD’s local heads with everything they’ve got so that PNL wins the next elections.

