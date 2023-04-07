Politics

RO politics: Poll shows Liberals 8pp behind Social Democrats

07 April 2023

First Vice-President of the Romanian National Liberal Party (PNL) Dan Motrenau unveiled a poll carried out for the party, showing that his party would get 21% of the votes, 8pp less than the Social Democrats (PSD).

At the same time, the radical party AUR has improved its score to 17%, gaining ground against the reformist party USR (12%).

"We have an electorate that wants stability, an electorate that expects liberal measures in health, education and agriculture. We need to have targeted policies for highly educated audiences in major cities. The Liberal Party has stabilized around 20%, but it has growth potential," Motreanu said, quoted by Adevarul

(Photo: Lcva Dreamstime)

Editor's picks