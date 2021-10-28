RO Liberals change their mind - want reformist USR back in their team again

Romanian acting prime minister, and head of the Liberal party (PNL), Florin Citu, implied that he is ready to have an honest talk with reformist party USR and decide whether they can go together again and restore their centre-right coalition.

The statement came as a reaction against the outlook of complicated, uncertain and costly cooperation with the Social Democrats (PSD).

"We have to see if USR would accept this option, and then we can see if we can rebuild the coalition. But we need an honest, fair discussion. We can have a discussion with USR, and if we move in the same direction well [we can go together], if not, of course not," said Florin Citu, on Wednesday, October 27, quoted by Realitatea.net.

Such statements come in sharp contrast to the harsh criticism constantly expressed by President Klaus Iohannis (visiting Egypt on October 27, hence not available for comments) against reformist USR.

(Photo: Lcva/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com