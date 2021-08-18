Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 08/18/2021 - 09:03
Politics

Romanian PM's supporters display their strength ahead of party elections

18 August 2021
A group of 67 leaders of the National Liberal Party (PNL), which heads the ruling coalition in Romania, have signed an appeal accusing the party leader, Ludovic Orban, of undermining the party and the Government.

They hold Orban responsible for supporting the "public lynching campaign against prime minister Florin Citu". They also disagree with Orban's alleged attacks on president Klaus Iohannis, Hotnews.ro reported.

"We consider it dishonourable for the PNL president to support the public lynching campaign against the prime minister supported by the National Liberal Party. There has never been such a moment in the history of PNL, and it is desirable that there will not be another in the future," reads the statement signed by the 67 Liberal leaders.

They also claim that "Florin Citu is the only leader capable of governing Romania, at least until 2024" and support Citu's nomination for finance minister, Dan Vilceanu.

Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc opens the list of Liberal leaders who signed the statement, followed by MEP Rares Bogdan. Over two dozen regional party leaders have joined the appeal alongside Liberal MPs.

The statement shows that PM Florin Citu enjoys strong support among the party's leaders ahead of his confrontation with PNL leader Ludovic Orban at the party congress scheduled for September 25. Citu is also reportedly preferred by president Klaus Iohannis as leader of PNL.

However, a series of media reports about legal problems Citu had during his years as a student in the US, some 20 years ago, which surfaced in the context of the PNL elections, have negatively impacted the PM's public image.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ovidiu Matiu)

Editor's picks