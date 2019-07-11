Budget revenues lag over 1% of GDP behind plan, Romania’s new PM says

The budget revenues lag some RON 11 billion (EUR 2.3 bln) behind the plans sketched by the former Government, which is more than 1% of this year’s projected GDP, new prime minister Ludovic Orban stated on November 6.

Furthermore, the social security and local administration budgets post deficits, he added, Adevarul reported.

All unnecessary spending should be avoided, he warned new finance minister Florin Citu, who said that the budget execution continued to deteriorate during October compared to the latest data available at the end of September when the deficit already hit 2.6% of GDP.

Definitely, all pensions and wages will be paid in time, PM Orban assured.

“The size of the minimum wage increase will be based on a thorough analysis of objective indicators. But the minimum wage will increase,” Orban also assured.

