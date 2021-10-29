PKN Orlen rejects rumours about plans to take over OMV's stake in Petrom

Polish oil group PKN Orlen is not in talks with the Austrian OMV regarding the purchase of the latter's assets in Romania, said Robert Śleszyński, M&A director at PKN Orlen.

He thus denied rumours circulated by the Austrian daily Kurier about Orlen considering an offer to purchase shares in Petrom from OMV.

OMV owns 51% in OMV Petrom.

"I was very surprised to read today's article. Romania has always been interesting to us from a geographic perspective and for its market potential, so we look at it in terms of potential opportunities, but the upstream assets there are not interesting for us. We are not having any discussions with OMV on the topic of asset purchases,"Śleszyński said during the Thursday teleconference with analysts, Economedia.ro reported.

