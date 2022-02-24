Amsterdam-based Photon Energy develops first PV capacities in Romania

Photon Energy Group, headquartered in Amsterdam and listed in Warsaw, Prague and Frankfurt, will complete its first projects in Romania - with an installed capacity of 35MWp, announced the group's country manager Lauru Bădiţă.

"We are busy, and this year we will build the first projects, a total of 35 MW installed, which will be distributed in several areas of the country and will continue," he said, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

At the end of the first nine months of 2021, Photon Energy Group had a portfolio of projects of about 218 MW in various stages of development.

But Bădiţă stressed that investors need legislative security from the Romanian state. "This second wave of renewables can bring a good opportunity for investors, for the national energy system. What investors want [to go ahead with their projects] is legislative security and stability," he stated.

