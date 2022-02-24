Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

Amsterdam-based Photon Energy develops first PV capacities in Romania

24 February 2022
Photon Energy Group, headquartered in Amsterdam and listed in Warsaw, Prague and Frankfurt, will complete its first projects in Romania - with an installed capacity of 35MWp, announced the group's country manager Lauru Bădiţă.

"We are busy, and this year we will build the first projects, a total of 35 MW installed, which will be distributed in several areas of the country and will continue," he said, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

At the end of the first nine months of 2021, Photon Energy Group had a portfolio of projects of about 218 MW in various stages of development.

But Bădiţă stressed that investors need legislative security from the Romanian state. "This second wave of renewables can bring a good opportunity for investors, for the national energy system. What investors want [to go ahead with their projects] is legislative security and stability," he stated.

(Photo: Pixabay)

