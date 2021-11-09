Romania photo of the day: Carpathian shepherd dog is national football team’s new mascot

Photo gallery

The Carpathian shepherd dog is the new mascot of the national football team.

The mascot will be present at the November 11 match Romania has with Iceland for the World Cup qualifiers.

The mascot is described as “a true fan, combining strength, intelligence, courage, passion and dedication to football.”

Fans are invited to pick a name for the mascot in a contest organized by Penny, the national football team’s main sponsor. The contest takes place between November 9 and November 12 on the retailer’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Participants are asked to post name suggestions, with the winning name selected by vote.

(Photos courtesy of Penny/ MSL The Practice)

