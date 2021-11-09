Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 11/09/2021 - 12:11
Sports
Photo gallery

Romania photo of the day: Carpathian shepherd dog is national football team’s new mascot

09 November 2021
The Carpathian shepherd dog is the new mascot of the national football team. 

The mascot will be present at the November 11 match Romania has with Iceland for the World Cup qualifiers. 

The mascot is described as “a true fan, combining strength, intelligence, courage, passion and dedication to football.”  

Fans are invited to pick a name for the mascot in a contest organized by Penny, the national football team’s main sponsor. The contest takes place between November 9 and November 12 on the retailer’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Participants are asked to post name suggestions, with the winning name selected by vote.

(Photos courtesy of Penny/ MSL The Practice)

simona@romania-insider.com

Sports
Romania photo of the day: Carpathian shepherd dog is national football team’s new mascot

09 November 2021
The Carpathian shepherd dog is the new mascot of the national football team. 

The mascot will be present at the November 11 match Romania has with Iceland for the World Cup qualifiers. 

The mascot is described as “a true fan, combining strength, intelligence, courage, passion and dedication to football.”  

Fans are invited to pick a name for the mascot in a contest organized by Penny, the national football team’s main sponsor. The contest takes place between November 9 and November 12 on the retailer’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Participants are asked to post name suggestions, with the winning name selected by vote.

(Photos courtesy of Penny/ MSL The Practice)

simona@romania-insider.com

