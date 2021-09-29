Romania's biggest refinery Petromidia close to resuming operations after July 2 accident

Rompetrol Rafinare, a member of the KMG International Group, has completed most of the overhaul of the production units on the Petromidia refinery, and it is performing the latest technical checks before resuming the production activity.

The refinery stopped operations on July 2, after an explosion.

The technological installations will be restarted in stages and are expected to reach, by the end of October, the optimal operating efficiencies.

Against the background of the incident that occurred on July 2, in the Petroleum Diesel Hydrofining (HPM) installation, the production activities were stopped, and a series of works were ordered to restore the affected installations.

"The teams of specialists within the company, together with those from Rominserv and supported by companies with expertise, managed, between July and September, to verify, repair, and test production assets, all being in line with the objective of constantly improving technical and operational safety performance. We thank our colleagues and partners for carrying out these operations properly. Together, we have a great responsibility in protecting employees, the community, and the environment, but also in supplying oil products to Romania and the countries of the Black Sea region," said Felix Crudu Tesloveanu, General Manager of Rompetrol Rafinare, Adevarul reported.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Rompetrol-KMG International)