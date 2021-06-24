Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

Eco

Hidden Life of Trees author Peter Wohlleben to visit two forests in Romania

24 June 2021
German forester Peter Wohlleben, the author of The Hidden Life of Trees, will visit two forests in Romania following the invitation of Greenpeace Romania.

The NGO recently launched Bariera Verde (The Green Barrier), a campaign to establish a national network of protection forests as a solution against drought and extreme weather phenomena. 

Wohlleben will visit the Băneasa forest, close to Bucharest, and an old-growth forest in Făgăraș Mountains. 

Wohlleben studied forestry at worked as a wood ranger in the German forest administration. He is currently managing a forest in the Eifel Mountains, in western Germany, while advocating for the strict protection of old-growth forests. He is the author of several books on ecology topics, including the best-seller The Hidden Life of Trees: What they Feel, How they Communicate: Discoveries from a Secret World, The Weather Detective: Rediscovering Nature's Secret Signs, The Secret Wisdom of Nature: Trees, Animals, and the Extraordinary Balance of All Living Things, and Can You Hear the Trees Talking?: Discovering The Hidden Life of Forests.

In 2016, Greenpeace volunteers from 14 European countries mapped more than 845 hectares of ancient forests in the Făgăraș Mountains to request the Romanian authorities to protect them.

While in Romania, Wohlleben will explore the Băneasa forest, meant to be a protective forest of Bucharest, which is currently being exploited, Greenpeace explained. 

(Photo: Fred Dott/ Greenpeace)

