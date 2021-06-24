Hidden Life of Trees author Peter Wohlleben to visit two forests in Romania

German forester Peter Wohlleben, the author of The Hidden Life of Trees, will visit two forests in Romania following the invitation of Greenpeace Romania.

The NGO recently launched Bariera Verde (The Green Barrier), a campaign to establish a national network of protection forests as a solution against drought and extreme weather phenomena.

Wohlleben will visit the Băneasa forest, close to Bucharest, and an old-growth forest in Făgăraș Mountains.

Wohlleben studied forestry at worked as a wood ranger in the German forest administration. He is currently managing a forest in the Eifel Mountains, in western Germany, while advocating for the strict protection of old-growth forests. He is the author of several books on ecology topics, including the best-seller The Hidden Life of Trees: What they Feel, How they Communicate: Discoveries from a Secret World, The Weather Detective: Rediscovering Nature's Secret Signs, The Secret Wisdom of Nature: Trees, Animals, and the Extraordinary Balance of All Living Things, and Can You Hear the Trees Talking?: Discovering The Hidden Life of Forests.

In 2016, Greenpeace volunteers from 14 European countries mapped more than 845 hectares of ancient forests in the Făgăraș Mountains to request the Romanian authorities to protect them.

While in Romania, Wohlleben will explore the Băneasa forest, meant to be a protective forest of Bucharest, which is currently being exploited, Greenpeace explained.

