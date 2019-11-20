Romanian peer-to-peer car rental service aims to expand abroad

Recently launched peer-to-peer car rental service Perpetoo aims to bring 3,000 cars in the system and reach 25,000 users by the end of this year. The target for next year is to expand abroad.

The app-based service has launched operations in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara and Iasi so far.

"Certainly the cities of Brasov and Constanta will enter the platform before the start of the summer vacation, most likely in May. We also want to enter another EU market in 2020," Aurelian Marin, head of local travel agency Paradis Vacanțe de Vis and the platform’s founder, said, local Profit.ro reported.

Perpetoo.com is managed by Perpetoo ​​Drive SRL, a company controlled by Viorica Marin - 60% (Aurelian Marin's wife) and Dragoș Bordea - 40%. The launch of Perpetoo.com required investments of approximately EUR 450,000 in IT, communication and marketing.

Those registering their cars on the platform for rental will pay a fee of 20% of their revenues to the platform. Notably, only firms and registered freelancers are allowed to register cars in the system. The cars rented through Perpetoo.com are insured by Uniqa.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)