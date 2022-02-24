Polish clothing discounter Pepco opens 50 stores in Romania in 2021

Polish fashion discounter Pepco opened more than 50 stores in Romania last year, exceeding the threshold of 370 units and turning its national chain into the biggest one outside Poland, where it operates 1,157 units, according to an analysis by Ziarul Financiar.

The group, listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) last year, is active in 15 European markets where it operates 2,676 stores. Of the total, 14% are in Romania.

Romania consolidated last year its second position in the top of the most important markets for Pepco.

By comparison, there are 1,157 Pepco stores in Poland, but the brand was launched in the country of origin in 2004, 11 years before entering Romania.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

