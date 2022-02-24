Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 08:35
Real Estate

Polish clothing discounter Pepco opens 50 stores in Romania in 2021

24 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Polish fashion discounter Pepco opened more than 50 stores in Romania last year, exceeding the threshold of 370 units and turning its national chain into the biggest one outside Poland, where it operates 1,157 units, according to an analysis by Ziarul Financiar.

The group, listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) last year, is active in 15 European markets where it operates 2,676 stores. Of the total, 14% are in Romania.

Romania consolidated last year its second position in the top of the most important markets for Pepco.

By comparison, there are 1,157 Pepco stores in Poland, but the brand was launched in the country of origin in 2004, 11 years before entering Romania.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 08:35
Real Estate

Polish clothing discounter Pepco opens 50 stores in Romania in 2021

24 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Polish fashion discounter Pepco opened more than 50 stores in Romania last year, exceeding the threshold of 370 units and turning its national chain into the biggest one outside Poland, where it operates 1,157 units, according to an analysis by Ziarul Financiar.

The group, listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) last year, is active in 15 European markets where it operates 2,676 stores. Of the total, 14% are in Romania.

Romania consolidated last year its second position in the top of the most important markets for Pepco.

By comparison, there are 1,157 Pepco stores in Poland, but the brand was launched in the country of origin in 2004, 11 years before entering Romania.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks