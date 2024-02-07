Pehart Grup, a producer and processor of paper products for household use in Romania and one of the largest companies producing tissue paper in South-Eastern Europe, controlled by the private equity fund Abris Capital, entered the Away from Home (AfH) segment of the market after investing EUR 8mn in a new conversion line.

The new products were launched under the Sovio brand, which will initially bring together 18 products, including paper towels of different sizes and shapes, paper sheets for cosmetic and medical offices, napkins and toilet paper in formats dedicated to spaces in the AfH area.

“At the moment, the SOVIO brand is intended for the domestic market, but in the medium term we do not rule out entering foreign markets," Gabriel Stanciu, general manager of Pehart Grup, said.

“In addition to the responsible, ecological supply of cellulose, the machines that manufacture the tissue paper have been refurbished in the last two years so that the energy efficiency is optimized," explains Ovidiu Hoza, National & Export Sales Manager of Pehart Grup and manager of the AfH division.

In 2023, Pehart Grup made investments of over EUR 20mn, for the diversification of the portfolio, the increase of the export capacity and the energy efficiency of the production lines. The diversification of the portfolio has been a constant trend in the last years – when the company launched wet paper products under the Pufina brand, a niche segment in the market at the moment, but in an upward trend.

(Photo: the company)

