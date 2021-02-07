Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

Business

Dedeman owners buy 300ha of arable land in eastern Romania

02 July 2021
Romanian entrepreneurs Dragoș and Adrian Pavăl, the owners of Dedeman DIY chain and Paval Holding, bought over 310 hectares of agricultural land in Tulcea county from the company Agristar, controlled by Norwegian entrepreneur Øivind Lønnestad Tidemandsen, the owner of the XXL retail network.

The Pavăl brothers also own a part of the Moldova Farming agricultural business, with a portfolio of over 10,000 hectares.

The brothers took over the land through their investment company, PIF Industrial. The target was the Agri Concept company, previously owned by Agristar vehicle owned by the Norwegian entrepreneur.

The company's portfolio includes 310 plots of agricultural land located in the localities of Cerna and Peceneaga in Tulcea, with a total area of 313 hectares.

The lots, consolidated by Agristar in the period 2008-2019, were recently valued at EUR 5,500 per hectare, resulting in a total of EUR 1.7 mln.

The market study that was the basis of the evaluation shows that the value of one hectare of out-of-town land in Peceneaga commune is EUR 4,500 per hectare, and one hectare of agricultural land in Cerna is worth EUR 4,030, according to the document consulted by Profit.ro.

(Photo: Mihai Neacsu/ Dreamstime)

28 October 2020
Business
Analysis: Crop production, five times more profitable than car manufacturing and as profitable as IT in Romania
28 October 2020
Business
Analysis: Crop production, five times more profitable than car manufacturing and as profitable as IT in Romania
