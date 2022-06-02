(P) Mintia Thermal Power Plant, a national asset with a history of over 50 years, to be sold at public auction

Partner Content

EXPERT INSOLVENŢĂ SPRL, as Judicial Administrator of SOCIETATEA COMPLEXUL ENERGETIC HUNEDOARA SA announces the wholesale by public auction of the Mintia Thermo-Electric Power Station.

The total starting price of the auction is EUR 91.236.832,87, excluding VAT. As regards the VAT, the legal provisions in force on the transaction date will be applied.

Mintia Thermo-Electric Power Station is located southwest of Transylvania, on the banks of the Mures river, 9 km from Deva city, Hunedoara County.

The plant has 5 generator groups producing electricity and thermal energy, powered by 660 t/h, 13.72 MPa, and 550 °C steam boilers. Each block is an independent unit with a capacity of 1,075 MW (4*210 MW+1*235 MW). The electricity produced here was delivered to the national grid through an interconnecting station – Mintia – 110 kV, 220 kV, and 400 kV.

Mintia Thermo-Electric Power Station includes lands (3,297,807 sq.m), and constructions, as well as movable assets and other types of equipment.

The Auction will take place on 15.07.2022, at 12:00 PM, at the headquarters of SCEH SA in Petroșani, Timișoara Street, no. 2, Hunedoara County. If the asset is not sold, the auction will resume on 29 July 2022, then on 12 August 2022, and then on 26 August 2022, at the same price, location and time.

The description of the asset put up for sale and the conditions that the bidders must meet in order to participate in the auction can be found in the Specifications – Caietul de sarcini - which can be purchased from the Judicial administrator.

The interested parties may obtain additional information at +40354.405.232; Fax: +40254.713.311; Email: office@expertinsolventa.ro.

