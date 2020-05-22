(P) Employee Engagement During and After Social Distancing. A framework for building a remote community feeling

The pandemic will eventually be contained and office work will go back to normal. Right? Our bet is that remote work is here to stay. Willingly or not, companies have now tested remote working and they have seen it is doable. Now that they have calculated the financial benefits that remote working can bring, many companies are figuring out how to build on this newly gained skill and reduce presence on site.

Working remotely a big part of one's time will become business-as-usual. Leadership and HR are starting to give a serious thought on how to keep a dispersed team engaged. How to create that feeling of belonging to the same tribe. How to build communities.

There are industries and companies which have discovered how to do that very well, long before this crisis: keeping people interested, involved, ready to put in the effort, caring for each other.

We want to learn from leaders with years of experience in building communities and engaging people. What are the secret ingredients to building a remote community? How did Romania´s unicorn UiPath scale their team while engaging them? How did Impact-Hub manage to grow an amazing community of entrepreneurs and freelancers around them?

Join us for our 9th HR Executive Learning event - for the second time online. We will discuss what HR and management can learn from seasoned leaders and entrepreneurs who have built successful communities.

We have invited Marius Istrate, former Chief People Officer at UiPath and Vlad Craioveanu, Co-Founder at Impact Hub to teach and share their knowledge with us.

The online seminar is moderated by Sandra Jitianu, business owner at Ideograf and director of the HR Executive Learning series.

Speed dating sessions with all participants will follow the teachings.

Sign up here.

Academic Partner - MSM School of Management.

The event will be live-streamed on the website of Romania Insider, as well on its LinkedIn and Facebook pages.

About the Speakers

Marius Istrate was the Chief People Officer of UiPath for 3 years, since early 2017. He oversaw the company’s organic growth from 100 to 3000 employees and from 4 offices to 50+ offices around the globe. In his role, he was responsible for the company’s Talent Acquisition and Development strategy and he enabled UiPath to set up its Go-To-Market engine and its R&D sites around the globe.

Previously, he was the Chief Executive Officer of SkillValue. His main areas of expertise are strategy, growth, and internationalization. He is currently a business angel and he advises several European tech companies.

Vlad Craioveanu is a serial entrepreneur and a Co-Founder of Impact Hub Bucharest, a coworking space also serving as innovation lab, business incubator, and community centre.

About the organizers

Since 2010, Romania-Insider.com has been providing reliable information from Romania through selected, clean, clear & easy to understand content. We are editorially independent and free from bias in our reporting.

Our readers from all over the world stay up to speed with all things Romania through our free content, a host of newsletters and our paid premium editorial services.

Companies choose to support our independent media while receiving top value exposure on our platforms, as we are keen to understand their business and their targets and offer them media consultancy & additional content creation services.

IDEOGRAF was founded in 2017 by Sandra Jitianu, management consultant with expertise in Human Resources and Change Management, having 15 years of project management and consulting missions in industries including utilities, oil and gas, financial services, retail, manufacturing and professional services. Sandra is the co-organizer and director of the HR Executive Learning series.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.