Education
(P) Early years at King’s Oak British International School

12 April 2021
12 April 2021
Parents can feel overwhelmed when it comes to selecting the best nursery for their children. As parents, we want our children to be safe, happy, make friends, become independent, learn about themselves and the world around them, and have the best possible future beyond childhood. 

At King’s Oak, we know that starting in the Foundation Stage is a huge change in a child’s life, and therefore we provide support and guidance for both children and parents through every step of this exciting new journey. We work closely with each individual family to ensure that each child settles in their own time and at their own pace. 

The Foundation Stage is truly the place where children build the foundations of their learning and shape their attitude to education for future years. It is because of this that we have an informal yet structured setting that allows each individual child to develop and learn at their own pace. The smaller class sizes found in our nursery provide for far more “hands on” practical and engaging activities for younger children. Larger indoor and outdoor environments provide greater opportunities for exploration and creative play – the main way in which young children learn. With smaller student-teacher ratios, more time and attention are given to each student’s individual developmental needs. 

At King’s Oak British International School, 38 different nationalities are represented therefore children are exposed to cultural differences at an early age, becoming more empathetic, well-rounded, and with a comprehensive understanding of others. They experience a range of celebrations and traditions; improving their knowledge and understanding of the world. 

(p) - This article is an advertorial.

