(P) British School of Bucharest is hosting the first edition of TEDx Youth@BSB, an event fully organised by students

Partner Content

British School of Bucharest is organising the first edition of TEDx Youth@BSB, a teen-led online event open to students from all international and state schools across Romania.This event will take place on 28th April and will bring together speakers to share inspiring stories and ideas with their peers while promoting youth initiatives and global cooperation.

TEDxYouth@BSB is an event organised and hosted exclusively by students which makes it even more special. The team involved in this project has done everything from choosing the theme, finding speakers and promoting the event, which conveniently reinforces the conference's theme of 'empowered youth'.

The event will be transmitted online on, through live stream on TEDx Youth@BSB - British school of Bucharest and a line-up of eleven speakers will introduce the audience to current topics and create an engaging online experience. Students prepared their speeches around subjects of top interest like climate change, personal development and self motivation, sports, but also the role of history or art in our lives.

,,Ever since I aspired to create a TEDx event in my School and in my home town, I knew that the planning and organisation of such an event would go above and beyond a 17-year-old’s expectations. After getting the official licence to hold such an independently organised TED event at the British School of Bucharest, we managed to create an event which would not be restricted by COVID-19 health measures nor communication difficulties due to distance learning. Despite the unconventional online livestreaming means through which the TEDx will be taking place, the Student Executive Team is thrilled to present to you an event bound to reaffirm the extent to which our generation is ‘empowered’. Laura Ionescu, Organiser of TEDxYouth@BSB

‘We are extremely proud that a team of our students got involved in this project, proving that courage, creativity and determination have no age or limit. This event is a great opportunity for anyone to meet the next generation of leaders and innovators and better understand their perspective on this year’s theme’. Philp Walters, Headmaster

Registration to the event is available until 26th April, here TEDx Youth@BSB - British school of Bucharest

About TEDx

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a programme of local, self-organised events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organised events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organised TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx programme, but individual TEDx events are self-organised.

About the British School of Bucharest

The British School of Bucharest (BSB) is a leading international School, providing a comprehensive international education based on the National Curriculum for England and offers EYFS, Primary and Secondary schooling, with IGCSEs to A Levels.

BSB has offered, since the year 2000, a British education in Bucharest for children aged 2-18. It is a richly diverse learning community, with more than 650 students represented by over 48 nationalities. They benefit from an impressive pupil to teacher ratio and small class sizes, ensuring a personalised and highly supportive learning environment, offered by 100% English-speaking teachers.

BSB is the only British school in Romania rated as ‘excellent’ for both ‘the quality of pupils’ learning and achievements’ and the ‘quality of pupils’ personal development’, according to 2018 UK Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) report.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.