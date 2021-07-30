Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Business

Orange Romania reports 6.6% bigger revenues in H1

30 July 2021
Orange Romania reported a turnover of EUR 268 mln in the second quarter (Q2) of this year, up 11% from the same period in 2020, according to the company's results published on July 29.

In the first six months of the year, the turnover rose by 6.6%, up to EUR 532 mln.

Orange Romania had a customer base for its mobile, fixed and TV services of 10,628,000 customers at the end of June 2021, up 4% compared to the end of the first half of 2020. It also reported 432,000 customers (+17%) for its fixed broadband services.

In the meantime, the company is working on developing 5G solutions.

"The Orange 5G network is expanding, being available today to customers in 20 cities, including Brasov, Bucharest, Craiova, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Iasi, Timisoara, as well as cities in Ilfov County, mountain and summer resorts," the company announced.

Separately, in the second quarter of 2021, the company launched the 5G Lab, an initiative in collaboration with Bucharest Polytechnic University's CAMPUS Research Institute, which aims to support researchers, startups and companies to test their solutions based in advance on 5G, according to a press release.

(Photo source: Jerome Cid/Dreamstime.com)

