Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/18/2021 - 10:58
Business

Orange returns to growth in Romania in Q4 2020

18 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Orange Romania, the leader of the local telecom market, recorded a turnover of EUR 304 million in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2020, up by 1.4% compared to the same period of 2019. The telecom operator thus returned to growth in the last quarter of the year, after three consecutive quarters with declining results, which culminated with a 10% turnover drop in the second quarter, amid the lockdown. Overall, Orange’s turnover in Romania went down by 3.2% in 2020, to EUR 1.08 bln.

The company served 10.73 million clients at the end of 2020, up by 1% compared to the end of 2019, according to a press release. Its portfolio of fixed broadband internet clients went up by 13% year-on-year, to 403,000.

Orange is the local telecom operator with the widest coverage. Its 4G services covered 99.2% of the country’s population while the 4G+ coverage reached 65% of the population (up from 53% at the end of 2019). The company also expanded its 5G coverage in 2020 to 15 cities in Romania, with the capital Bucharest fully covered by such services.

The 5G networks offer internet speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps, similar to those offered by fixed broadband connections and 10 times higher than 4G connections. They also support technical innovation in the area of smart cities and mobility. However, the deployment of 5G services in Romania has been delayed due to regulatory issues mainly related to what companies will be allowed to supply equipment for 5G networks. The public tender for the sale of 5G licenses has been postponed to the second half of this year. Meanwhile, large operators have started to offer 5G services based on the current frequencies, but these services are only limited to large cities.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/18/2021 - 10:58
Business

Orange returns to growth in Romania in Q4 2020

18 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Orange Romania, the leader of the local telecom market, recorded a turnover of EUR 304 million in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2020, up by 1.4% compared to the same period of 2019. The telecom operator thus returned to growth in the last quarter of the year, after three consecutive quarters with declining results, which culminated with a 10% turnover drop in the second quarter, amid the lockdown. Overall, Orange’s turnover in Romania went down by 3.2% in 2020, to EUR 1.08 bln.

The company served 10.73 million clients at the end of 2020, up by 1% compared to the end of 2019, according to a press release. Its portfolio of fixed broadband internet clients went up by 13% year-on-year, to 403,000.

Orange is the local telecom operator with the widest coverage. Its 4G services covered 99.2% of the country’s population while the 4G+ coverage reached 65% of the population (up from 53% at the end of 2019). The company also expanded its 5G coverage in 2020 to 15 cities in Romania, with the capital Bucharest fully covered by such services.

The 5G networks offer internet speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps, similar to those offered by fixed broadband connections and 10 times higher than 4G connections. They also support technical innovation in the area of smart cities and mobility. However, the deployment of 5G services in Romania has been delayed due to regulatory issues mainly related to what companies will be allowed to supply equipment for 5G networks. The public tender for the sale of 5G licenses has been postponed to the second half of this year. Meanwhile, large operators have started to offer 5G services based on the current frequencies, but these services are only limited to large cities.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
18 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
My Romania Story - Janneke Klop (Dutch): I could travel the world but Romania keeps tugging at my heart
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
11 February 2021
Language
Saying ‘I love you’ in Romanian: Romantic phrases for Valentine’s Day (or any other day)
10 February 2021
Sports
Bucharest will host Atletico Madrid – Chelsea UEFA Champions League match
12 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
A French writer living in Bucharest shares her take on Romania in recently-released book
12 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - William Cunneen (US): The country is a unique blend of hyper technology and IT startups mixed with grandma's small farm and wood-fired stoves
11 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Murat Büyükerk, Arctic CEO: Romania is an excellent place to live and do business