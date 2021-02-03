Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 08:09
Real Estate

Romanian construction project management firm Optim opens office in Serbia

02 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Optim Project Management, the leader of the Romanian project management market in the construction sector, opened a branch in Belgrade.

The firm aims to expand its services on the real estate market in Southeast Europe.

"Between 2017 and 2020, Optim PM was involved in the construction of Belgrade Waterfront Galerija Mall, and last year the company was appointed by an important automotive parts manufacturing company to project manage the design process and construction phase of their new 30,000 sqm factory project in Novi Sad. I believe the local real estate market is heating up, and the timing is good. Thus, we decided to continue our expansion in Southeast Europe," said David Evans, founder and owner of Optim Project Management.

Optim PM was incorporated in Romania in 2009 and has become one of the country's biggest companies specialized in construction project management and design/engineering fields.

To expand the services on the Southeast Europe real estate market, Optim PM first opened a branch outside of Romania in 2017 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

In 2019, the company's turnover rose to EUR 7.9 million, from EUR 6.1 mln in the year before.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 16:59
03 November 2020
Business
Rentakub: How a local tourism business weathers the pandemic, aiming to become a "Romanian Airbnb"
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 08:09
Real Estate

Romanian construction project management firm Optim opens office in Serbia

02 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Optim Project Management, the leader of the Romanian project management market in the construction sector, opened a branch in Belgrade.

The firm aims to expand its services on the real estate market in Southeast Europe.

"Between 2017 and 2020, Optim PM was involved in the construction of Belgrade Waterfront Galerija Mall, and last year the company was appointed by an important automotive parts manufacturing company to project manage the design process and construction phase of their new 30,000 sqm factory project in Novi Sad. I believe the local real estate market is heating up, and the timing is good. Thus, we decided to continue our expansion in Southeast Europe," said David Evans, founder and owner of Optim Project Management.

Optim PM was incorporated in Romania in 2009 and has become one of the country's biggest companies specialized in construction project management and design/engineering fields.

To expand the services on the Southeast Europe real estate market, Optim PM first opened a branch outside of Romania in 2017 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

In 2019, the company's turnover rose to EUR 7.9 million, from EUR 6.1 mln in the year before.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 16:59
03 November 2020
Business
Rentakub: How a local tourism business weathers the pandemic, aiming to become a "Romanian Airbnb"
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian farm supplies retailer’s listing on Bucharest Stock Exchange makes new millionaire
01 March 2021
RI +
Urban Cultor: Bucharest project bets on urban gardening’s potential, works to get city residents to compost
22 February 2021
Capital markets
Romanian IT group Bittnet's shares added to FTSE Russel indices
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
19 February 2021
Business
Romanian fintech startup iFactor raises EUR 700,000 on London-based crowdfunding platform Seedrs
19 February 2021
Business
Former Romanian billionaire Ioan Niculae gets final five-year jail sentence for corruption
18 February 2021
Entertainment
Wild Danube: Wild Carpathia series producer Charlie Ottley starts work on new movie
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania