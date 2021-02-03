Romanian construction project management firm Optim opens office in Serbia

Optim Project Management, the leader of the Romanian project management market in the construction sector, opened a branch in Belgrade.

The firm aims to expand its services on the real estate market in Southeast Europe.

"Between 2017 and 2020, Optim PM was involved in the construction of Belgrade Waterfront Galerija Mall, and last year the company was appointed by an important automotive parts manufacturing company to project manage the design process and construction phase of their new 30,000 sqm factory project in Novi Sad. I believe the local real estate market is heating up, and the timing is good. Thus, we decided to continue our expansion in Southeast Europe," said David Evans, founder and owner of Optim Project Management.

Optim PM was incorporated in Romania in 2009 and has become one of the country's biggest companies specialized in construction project management and design/engineering fields.

To expand the services on the Southeast Europe real estate market, Optim PM first opened a branch outside of Romania in 2017 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

In 2019, the company's turnover rose to EUR 7.9 million, from EUR 6.1 mln in the year before.

(Photo: Pixabay)

