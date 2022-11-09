Online adoption fair to help senior dogs find new owners in Romania

An online adoption fair dedicated exclusively to senior dogs will be organized this Friday, November 11, by the Bucharest City Hall, through the Authority for Animal Supervision and Protection (ASPA). The event is a first in Romania, according to the organizers.

The virtual adoption fair will be held live on the Facebook page of ASPA Bucharest on Friday, November 11, from 17:00 to 19:00.

Fifteen dogs over eight years old will try to find new owners during the event. They come from three ASPA adoption centers - Bragadiru, Mihăilești and Pallady.

Those who want to adopt a dog can also visit the fair scheduled to take place on November 19 inside the Maxi Pet store in the Militari Shopping mall in Bucharest.

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Municipiului Bucuresti)