Romanian online book retailer plans EUR 4 mln investments

Romanian online book retailer Libris.ro plans to invest another EUR 4 mln in the next three years to expand its inventory, speed up deliveries and improve user experience.

The new investments come on top of the EUR 5 mln already spent in the last three years in developing the Brasov warehouse, which holds a constant inventory of over 1 million books.

Launched 30 years ago, the Libris book shop has delivered over 18 million volumes to 1.6 million clients.

To mark its 30th anniversary, the store has also changed its visual identity.

The new investments planned include doubling the book warehouse in Brasov and tech and digital services that will allow the company to offer customers personalized recommendations and a search engine developed specifically for books.

(Photo source: the company)