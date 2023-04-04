One United Properties is investing approximately 6 million euros in building two schools in sector 2 of Bucharest

News from Companies

One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, announces that it will invest in building two schools in Tei and Plumbuita Lakes area in Sector 2 of Bucharest. The first educational unit will be located within One Lake District development, while the second school will be situated between One Lake Club and One High District developments. The investment for the construction of the two private educational units amounts to approximately 6 million euros.

"As a leader in sustainable developments, the way we build has a direct impact on the communities around us. We aim to provide our customers, tenants, and local communities with a safe and healthy environment that can contribute to improving daily life through quick access to a wide range of services and, at the same time, preventing uncontrolled urban sprawl and reducing traffic congestion in the districts. Each new ONE development means a new community that needs tangible benefits, and educational units certainly represent a central element in the daily routine of many families. Through this investment in schools that will serve both One United Properties developments in the area and the local community, we aim to provide necessary solutions for future residents and build connected and sustainable compounds", said Andrei Diaconescu, co-founder and co-CEO of One United Properties.

Each of these schools will include classes from the 1st to the 8th grade, as well as a nursery and kindergarten, and will benefit from sports halls, serving on average 250-300 children. The schools will be managed by authorized educational units.

The school within One Lake District development will be built on a 4,200 square meters area, with a ground floor plus 3 floors. The ground floor will host the kindergarten, the first floor will be dedicated to the primary school, while the 2nd and 3rd floors will serve the secondary school. One Lake District is a large-scale sustainable residential development with 2,076 apartments, located right on the shore of Lake Plumbuita, in an exclusive location that will offer spectacular views and direct access to the lake. The variety of services offered by One Lake District will provide residents with all the facilities they need in their daily lives, from parking spaces and commercial areas to relaxation, sports, and educational services for children, under the umbrella of a real estate concept focused on community and sustainable lifestyle. In addition, the development will benefit from the geo-exchange system that provides renewable energy to all residents, a system that is among the most energy-efficient, environmentally friendly, and cost-effective systems.

The second school located in the pedestrian proximity of One High District and One Lake Club developments will meet the needs of a rapidly growing community in the new hub in Bucharest. The school will have a built area of approximately 4,400 sqm and will serve the community in the entire district.

These two projects are part of the company's long-term strategy to build sustainable cities and communities. In recent years, One United Properties has focused on implementing the concept of mixed-use developments, which create new communities that have access to a diverse range of services near their homes, such as office spaces, shops, cafes and restaurants, leisure and sports areas, as well as educational units. All of these facilities located within or near the compounds contribute to creating better connected cities and reducing traffic, an important aspect for Bucharest, which is already in the top 10 most congested cities in the world. Therefore, the company invests continuously in developing the necessary infrastructure, solutions, and services for its residents and customers, as well as the community as a whole.

ONE UNITED PROPERTIES (BVB: ONE) is the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and commercial real estate in Bucharest, Romania. One United Properties is an innovative company dedicated to accelerating the adoption of construction practices for safe, energy-efficient, sustainable, and healthy buildings, and has received numerous awards and recognitions for its superior sustainability, energy efficiency, and wellness. The company is publicly traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and its shares are included in multiple indices such as BET, ROTX, STOXX, FTSE Russell Global All-Cap, and FTSE EPRA Nareit EMEA Emerging.

- This is a Press Release.