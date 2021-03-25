Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Real Estate

One United Properties gets permits for tallest residential towers in Bucharest

25 March 2021
One United Properties, one of the biggest Romanian real estate developers, led by Victor Capitanu and Andrei Diaconescu, received the building permit for the One Verdi Park residential project located in the northern part of Bucharest.

The complex includes two 77-meter towers, with almost 300 apartments, with panoramic views over Floreasca and Tei lakes.

The developer says they will be "the tallest exclusive residential towers in Bucharest."

The project also includes a restaurant with a terrace, plus shops, a marketplace, a cafe, and a beauty salon, which it will integrate into an urban promenade.

"While the south tower at One Verdi Park is almost entirely pre-sold, the apartments in the north tower have recently become available for sale," the company's representatives announced. 

