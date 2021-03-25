One United Properties gets permits for tallest residential towers in Bucharest

One United Properties, one of the biggest Romanian real estate developers, led by Victor Capitanu and Andrei Diaconescu, received the building permit for the One Verdi Park residential project located in the northern part of Bucharest.

The complex includes two 77-meter towers, with almost 300 apartments, with panoramic views over Floreasca and Tei lakes.

The developer says they will be "the tallest exclusive residential towers in Bucharest."

The project also includes a restaurant with a terrace, plus shops, a marketplace, a cafe, and a beauty salon, which it will integrate into an urban promenade.

"While the south tower at One Verdi Park is almost entirely pre-sold, the apartments in the north tower have recently become available for sale," the company's representatives announced.

