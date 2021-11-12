OMV Petrom to begin USD 30 mln seismic campaign in Georgia's offshore next year

OMV Petrom, the most important oil and gas company in Romania, will launch in 2022 a large seismic campaign on the continental shelf and in the offshore economic zone of Georgia, a campaign estimated at a value of USD 30 mln.

Last year, OMV Petrom announced that it was going to explore the oil and gas fields in the Georgian territorial waters of the Black Sea after winning the tender for the license of the II Black Sea block in Georgia, Profit.ro reported.

In April, Georgia signed a production sharing agreement with OMV Petrom. According to the document, the Romanian company has prepared a 7-year business plan in Georgia. Georgia's offshore exploration perimeter II covers a total area of 5,282 square kilometres.

At the same time, in the perimeter of Han Asparuh in Bulgaria, the company is processing "seismic data in order to mature future candidate wells for drilling."

OMV Petrom paid RON 181 mln (EUR 36 mln) to OMV for 42.86% of the Han Asparuh offshore project in Bulgaria.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Flickr/OMV Petrom)